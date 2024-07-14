KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

