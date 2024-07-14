KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 249,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 166,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,867. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

