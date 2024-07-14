KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 16,748,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

