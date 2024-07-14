KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.13. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

