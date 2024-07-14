KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.