KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.