KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 324,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 44.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric by 63.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,116. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.