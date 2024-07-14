KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 10,282,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,742. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

