KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 349,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 243,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 75,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 4,430,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

