KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. 1,494,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

