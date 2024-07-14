KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after buying an additional 392,783 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.30. 3,865,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

