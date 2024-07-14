Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Up 1.3 %

DOV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

