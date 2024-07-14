Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 296,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 13,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

