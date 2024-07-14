Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. 60,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,422. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

