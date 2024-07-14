Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. 1,505,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,719. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

