Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 170,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,150,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 754,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,056,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,947,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,634,000 after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

