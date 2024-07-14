Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.09. 945,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,798. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.