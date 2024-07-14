Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $139.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

