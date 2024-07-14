Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.11.

Shares of IBKR opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

