Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,003 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 3.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 12,523,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,785,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

