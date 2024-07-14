Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 12,523,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,785,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

