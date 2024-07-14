Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

