KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 17.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.