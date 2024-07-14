KeyCorp Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $735.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $707.00 to $735.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $642.43.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $647.60 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

