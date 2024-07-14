KeyCorp Cuts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $25.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.90.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 84.2% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 863,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 394,738 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

