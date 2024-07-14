Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Keyera Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$30.08 and a 1 year high of C$38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

