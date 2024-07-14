Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.90. Klabin shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3,347 shares trading hands.

Klabin Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $894.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. Klabin’s payout ratio is presently 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

