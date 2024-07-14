Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.90. Klabin shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3,347 shares trading hands.
Klabin Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $894.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Increases Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.