Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 343,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Know Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Know Labs during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Know Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Know Labs Stock Up 15.9 %

KNW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,231. Know Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Know Labs

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.