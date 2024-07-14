Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in June

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,626,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 2,343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,267.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Price Performance

TKHCF stock remained flat at $11.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

