Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in June

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,626,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 2,343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,267.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Price Performance
TKHCF stock remained flat at $11.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99.
About Koei Tecmo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koei Tecmo
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What are earnings reports?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.