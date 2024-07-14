Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.84

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and traded as high as $57.82. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 66,053 shares traded.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

