Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $615.18 million, a P/E ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.