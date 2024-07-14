lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

Shares of lastminute.com stock remained flat at C$23.85 during trading hours on Friday. lastminute.com has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.02.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

lastminute.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.