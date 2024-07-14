lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Stock Performance
Shares of lastminute.com stock remained flat at C$23.85 during trading hours on Friday. lastminute.com has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.02.
lastminute.com Company Profile
