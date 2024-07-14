LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.