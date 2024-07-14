LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
