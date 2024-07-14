Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,965 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 518.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $203,549 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 213,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,614. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

