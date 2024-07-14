Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,640,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

