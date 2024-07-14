Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

LAAC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

