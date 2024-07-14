Loop Capital Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.