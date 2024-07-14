Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 204,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
