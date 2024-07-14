Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 204,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

