Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,015.49 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

