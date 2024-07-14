M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M Winkworth Price Performance

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

