Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

