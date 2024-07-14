Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CART opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares in the company, valued at $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,121. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

