Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. 5,686,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,209. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.