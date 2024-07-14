Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 1,699,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

