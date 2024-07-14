McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average of $276.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

