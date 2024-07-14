McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Financial Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.07) -24.86 McEwen Mining $166.23 million 3.13 $55.30 million $1.64 6.23

Profitability

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -11.71% -11.23% McEwen Mining 44.83% 16.46% 12.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Platinum Group Metals and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals



Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen Mining



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

