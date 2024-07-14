McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.40. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

