Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 5,661,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.