MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MEG opened at C$28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

